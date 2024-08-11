Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $12,462,000.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,391,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $13,564,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $13,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $14,068,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $14,667,600.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

