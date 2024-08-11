Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $54,093.36 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SentinelOne stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne's revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

