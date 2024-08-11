Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $613,600.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, July 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $681,000.00.

SPT opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.00. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,050.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

