Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. Insmed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. 1,535,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,537. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.