Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.38.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,537. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. Insmed has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $45,029,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Insmed by 325.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 927,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,891,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

