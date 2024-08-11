Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $88.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

INSM traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,537. Insmed has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

