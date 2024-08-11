Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 193.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Zscaler by 22.1% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 12.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.0% in the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZS traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.36. 896,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

