Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

