Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDSB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,135 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 153,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,982. The company has a market cap of $111.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDSB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDS Biotechnology

About PDS Biotechnology

(Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.