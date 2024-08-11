Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.88.

PODD traded down $17.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.19. 2,129,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,840. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.90. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $239.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

