Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $223.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $211.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PODD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.88.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $17.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,840. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.90. Insulet has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $239.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Insulet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Insulet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

