Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE IDN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 173,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,890. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.01. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellicheck news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $97,781.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 253,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

