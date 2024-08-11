Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.4 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.12%.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 50.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,846,000 after buying an additional 106,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 253,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.