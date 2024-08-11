International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.6-175.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.93 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.070-2.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMXI

International Money Express Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 597,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.