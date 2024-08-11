Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $130.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.73.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 519,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,438,000 after buying an additional 131,679 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 227,439 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,270,000 after purchasing an additional 219,445 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $85,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

