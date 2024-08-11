Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 23,625,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,796,315. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.