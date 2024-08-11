iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $546.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $462.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

