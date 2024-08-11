iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.85. 3,635,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $462.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.27.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

