iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by LPF Advisors LLC

LPF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. 2,041,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
