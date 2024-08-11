iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,696. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

