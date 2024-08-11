iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,539.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $94.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,880. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

