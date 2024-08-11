iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 880,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,035 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $77.38. 11,022,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,116,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

