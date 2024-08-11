iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,194 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,322,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,571,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. 1,038,966 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

