iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Reduced by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $86.82. 1,753,467 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

