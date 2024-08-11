iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 700,263 shares. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

