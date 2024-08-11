iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.94. 254,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,201. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.64 and its 200-day moving average is $286.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

