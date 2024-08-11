iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 253,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

