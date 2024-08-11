iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,562,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.25. 2,021,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

