Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.37 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams & Novak LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,407. The company has a market cap of $386.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

