Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.36.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

TSE:JWEL traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.57. 40,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

