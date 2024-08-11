Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.57.

JANX traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $35.86. 400,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,031. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

