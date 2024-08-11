Jason Michael Pellaers Sells 2,145 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$40,283.10.

NFI Group Price Performance

NFI opened at C$19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.89 and a 1-year high of C$19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFI shares. Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.