Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.47 or 0.96980186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120027 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours."

