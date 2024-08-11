JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 158.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.17. The stock had a trading volume of 415,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,151. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average is $219.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

