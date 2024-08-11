JMP Securities Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $36.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDEN. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.67. 241,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 17.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.