Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.62. 4,579,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $386.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

