JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 3.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,995,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 691,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $54.12. 1,861,552 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

