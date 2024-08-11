JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $121.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.