JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $590.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

