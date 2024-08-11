JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $58.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. New York Times has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

