Kadena 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.34 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $128.58 million and $3.34 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,392,414 coins. The official message board for Kadena is www.kadena.io/perspectives. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

