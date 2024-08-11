Kaltura’s (KLTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaltura
Kaltura Stock Down 2.5 %
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.24 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kaltura by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 702,240 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kaltura by 104.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 227,127 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kaltura
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.