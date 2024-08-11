Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.31

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $340.01 million and $7.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00035276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

