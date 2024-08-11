Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $8.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UWMC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.29.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $803.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 1.63. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in UWM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UWM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

