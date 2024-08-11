Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. 612,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,493. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

