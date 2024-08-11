Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,447. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

