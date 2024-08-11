Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 88,857 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,857 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March comprises about 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.65% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

BATS FMAR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,249 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $716.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

