Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.66. The company had a trading volume of 379,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

