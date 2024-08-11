Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,497. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

