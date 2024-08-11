Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 2,528,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,537. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

